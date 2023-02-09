Reading between the lines of Biden's State of the Union address
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address before the new, divided Congress was met with a mix of bipartisanship and defiance.
On this episode of River to River, analysis from political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa on the president’s speech and the GOP response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. Then, thoughts on new abortion proposals in Iowa.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa and author of Addressing the State of the Union