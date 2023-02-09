© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Reading between the lines of Biden's State of the Union address

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address before the new, divided Congress was met with a mix of bipartisanship and defiance.

On this episode of River to River, analysis from political scientists Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa on the president's speech and the GOP response from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders. Then, thoughts on new abortion proposals in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa and author of Addressing the State of the Union
River to River Joe Biden2024 ElectionAbortion
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
