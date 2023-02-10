ISU researchers are working to improve accuracy in criminal eyewitness lineups

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with two researchers at Iowa State University about a new procedure they've developed to capture more information from eyewitnesses during police investigations and better detect a suspect's guilt or innocence.

Later in the hour, Tour Guide Supervisor Joni Arnett is spending her final week at the Iowa State Capitol. She is retiring after 47 years of working as a tour guide. Kieffer chats with Arnett about how much the Capitol has changed since her start in the 1970s, and her fondest memories of sharing the Statehouse's history.

Guests:



Andrew Smith , ISU assistant professor of psychology

, ISU assistant professor of psychology Nydia Ayala , ISU doctoral candidate

, ISU doctoral candidate Joni Arnett, Iowa State Capitol tour guide supervisor