River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
ISU researchers are working to improve accuracy in criminal eyewitness lineups

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Police lineups to identify suspects have been around for decades.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with two researchers at Iowa State University about a new procedure they've developed to capture more information from eyewitnesses during police investigations and better detect a suspect's guilt or innocence.

Later in the hour, Tour Guide Supervisor Joni Arnett is spending her final week at the Iowa State Capitol. She is retiring after 47 years of working as a tour guide. Kieffer chats with Arnett about how much the Capitol has changed since her start in the 1970s, and her fondest memories of sharing the Statehouse's history.

Guests:

  • Andrew Smith, ISU assistant professor of psychology
  • Nydia Ayala, ISU doctoral candidate
  • Joni Arnett, Iowa State Capitol tour guide supervisor
2023- Statehouse-Iowa Statehouse5.jpg
Natalie Krebs IPR
/
Tour Guide Supervisor gave IPR's John Pemble a tour of the Iowa State Capitol in December 2022.

River to River Criminal JusticePsychologyIowa State UniversityIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
