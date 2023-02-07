© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers debate LGBTQ policies in schools

By Ben Kieffer,
Grant GerlockCaitlin Troutman
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Should parents have to consent when their kids use a different name or different pronouns than they use at home?

Several bills are currently advancing at the statehouse focusing on LGBTQ issues and education. On this episode of River to River, a supporter of a bill that would require parental consent to affirm a student’s gender identity shares her perspective, as does an opponent. Then, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle discuss this proposal and another having to do with gender identity as a part of instruction.

Guests:

  • Sam Fett, mother and Moms for Liberty representative
  • Andy Sutton, mother, teacher and Gay-Straight Alliance club sponsor at Des Moines Schools
  • Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, former educator and member of the House Education Committee
  • Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, co-sponsor of bills relating to gender identity in schools
Tags
River to River 2023 Legislative Sessionpublic schoolsEducationGender and Gender IssuesLGBTQ
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is a reporter covering Des Moines and central Iowa
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content