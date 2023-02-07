Lawmakers debate LGBTQ policies in schools

Should parents have to consent when their kids use a different name or different pronouns than they use at home?

Several bills are currently advancing at the statehouse focusing on LGBTQ issues and education. On this episode of River to River, a supporter of a bill that would require parental consent to affirm a student’s gender identity shares her perspective, as does an opponent. Then, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle discuss this proposal and another having to do with gender identity as a part of instruction.

Guests:

