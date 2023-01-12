Reynolds' condition of the state address hits familiar talking points with new detail
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds detailed her priorities in her sixth condition of the state address Tuesday, in which she called for universal state-funded private school scholarships.
Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid join River to River host Ben Kieffer to analyze the governor’s speech and responses from lawmakers. They also discuss the North America Leaders Summit, new U.S. House rules, an investigation into national security agencies and more.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science at Iowa State University
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at University of Northern Iowa