River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Reynolds' condition of the state address hits familiar talking points with new detail

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds detailed her priorities in her sixth condition of the state address Tuesday, in which she called for universal state-funded private school scholarships.

Political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid join River to River host Ben Kieffer to analyze the governor’s speech and responses from lawmakers. They also discuss the North America Leaders Summit, new U.S. House rules, an investigation into national security agencies and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science at Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science at University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
