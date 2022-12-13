© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How an Iowa native survived 5 days lost in the San Bernardino Mountains

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa native Eric Desplinter only had two energy bars in hand as he found himself lost in the San Bernardino Mountains after his companion took a fall into the canyon, derailing them from the trail. The two wouldn't be found for five days.

For those days, his mother, Karen Ziebarth, could only wait for news from search and rescue, unsure if her son was still alive. The story of her son's survival is the subject of her first book, Two Trails: A Hiker's Story of Survival and His Mother's Story of Hope.

Guests:

  • Eric Desplinter, search and rescue volunteer
  • Karen Ziebarth, first-time author
Tags
River to River outdoor recreationBooks & Reading
