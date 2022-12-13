How an Iowa native survived 5 days lost in the San Bernardino Mountains

Iowa native Eric Desplinter only had two energy bars in hand as he found himself lost in the San Bernardino Mountains after his companion took a fall into the canyon, derailing them from the trail. The two wouldn't be found for five days.

For those days, his mother, Karen Ziebarth, could only wait for news from search and rescue, unsure if her son was still alive. The story of her son's survival is the subject of her first book, Two Trails: A Hiker's Story of Survival and His Mother's Story of Hope.

