River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Free speech is being weighed against LGBTQ discrimination before the Supreme Court this week

Published December 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week on a case that pits a Colorado website designer against the state's Anti Discrimination Act and a North Carolina case that seeks to limit judicial power to overrule voting policies.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with legal experts Todd Pettys and Emily Hughes about these high-profile cases and others being heard this session by the nation's highest court and the Iowa Supreme Court on matters including affirmative action, student loan forgiveness, and the Miranda warning.

Guests:

  • Todd Pettys, professor and H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Emily Hughes, Edward F. Howrey Professor and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, University of Iowa College of Law
Iowa Supreme Court U.S. Supreme Court Discrimination affirmative action
