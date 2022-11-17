Republicans ask whether Trump is a benefit or burden following his 2024 campaign announcement

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa join host Ben Kieffer to talk about what Congress may accomplish before the end of the current session.

They also forecast the upcoming divided Congress as Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans appear poised to take over the House majority. They also look at former President Donald Trump's campaign prospects following his announcement Tuesday of a 2024 run.

Guests:

