River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republicans ask whether Trump is a benefit or burden following his 2024 campaign announcement

Published November 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Members of Congress return to Washington following last week's midterm election with a long to-do list for the lame-duck session.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Dennis Goldford of Drake University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa join host Ben Kieffer to talk about what Congress may accomplish before the end of the current session.

They also forecast the upcoming divided Congress as Democrats maintain control of the U.S. Senate and Republicans appear poised to take over the House majority. They also look at former President Donald Trump's campaign prospects following his announcement Tuesday of a 2024 run.

Guests:

  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science, Drake University
  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science, University of Iowa
Donald Trump 2022 Election 2024 Election Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
