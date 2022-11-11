© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How putting your head in the freezer can help you get a good night's sleep

Published November 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Aric Prather is a sleep psychologist at the UC San Francisco insomnia clinic. His new book, The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest, is full of strategies to help sleep-deprived patients. He discusses the new book, his research and answers listener questions.

Guests:
Dr. Aric Prather | professor of psychiatry at UC San Francisco and a sleep psychologist with their insomnia clinic, co-director of its Aging, Metabolism, and Emotions Center

Tags
River to River Books & ReadingPhysical Health
