How putting your head in the freezer can help you get a good night's sleep

Aric Prather is a sleep psychologist at the UC San Francisco insomnia clinic. His new book, The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest, is full of strategies to help sleep-deprived patients. He discusses the new book, his research and answers listener questions.

Guests:

Dr. Aric Prather | professor of psychiatry at UC San Francisco and a sleep psychologist with their insomnia clinic, co-director of its Aging, Metabolism, and Emotions Center

