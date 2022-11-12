Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state.

Republicans will make up all of Iowa’s federal congressional delegation and will hold a supermajority in the Iowa Senate. This election cycle Iowa saw little support from the Democratic national party, and panelists expect Iowa to lose the Democratic caucus.

Across the country, however, Republicans didn’t see the Election Night success they expected.

