River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Red wave hit big in Iowa, breaking from national trends

Published November 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids grab a post-election pint and unpack midterm results.

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River in front of a live audience with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. Panelists, Gazette journalists and guest panelist Cornell College professor Megan Goldberg, commented on the GOP’s success in the state.

Republicans will make up all of Iowa’s federal congressional delegation and will hold a supermajority in the Iowa Senate. This election cycle Iowa saw little support from the Democratic national party, and panelists expect Iowa to lose the Democratic caucus.

Across the country, however, Republicans didn’t see the Election Night success they expected.

Guests

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette
  • Megan Goldberg, Assistant Professor of American Politics, Cornell College
  • Todd Dorman, columnist, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, Des Moines deputy bureau, The Gazette
River to River 2022 ElectionChuck GrassleyIowa PoliticsU.S. CongressIowa LegislatureKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
