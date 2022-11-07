Trump teases 2024 presidential run

Days before the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump energized Republicans to vote for incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump also hinted he might run for president again. Iowa Public Radio’s Clay Masters details the Trump rally, as well as an event for Grassley’s challenger, Democratic candidate Mike Franken. Then, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition shares how historically low water levels in the Mississippi river are creating a barrage of traffic during the harvest season.

Later in the hour, an Iowa City resident drove two of his adult daughters to Chicago to vote at the Brazilian consulate. He shares why participating in the election was worth the hours long journey. Also, River to River celebrates a century of radio with another edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement.

Finally, groove into the weekend with tunes picked by Studio One host CeCe Mitchell, including a track from “Midnights” by Taylor Swift.

