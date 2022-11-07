© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Trump teases 2024 presidential run

Published November 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST
On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer breaks down the week’s headlines, including the former president’s Sioux City rally, the drought’s impact on the Mississippi River and the election in Brazil.

Days before the midterm elections, former President Donald Trump energized Republicans to vote for incumbents Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley in Sioux City, Iowa. Trump also hinted he might run for president again. Iowa Public Radio’s Clay Masters details the Trump rally, as well as an event for Grassley’s challenger, Democratic candidate Mike Franken. Then, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition shares how historically low water levels in the Mississippi river are creating a barrage of traffic during the harvest season.

Later in the hour, an Iowa City resident drove two of his adult daughters to Chicago to vote at the Brazilian consulate. He shares why participating in the election was worth the hours long journey. Also, River to River celebrates a century of radio with another edition of What Dennis Found in the Basement.

Finally, groove into the weekend with tunes picked by Studio One host CeCe Mitchell, including a track from “Midnights” by Taylor Swift.

Guests

  • Clay Masters, IPR Morning Edition host, lead political reporter
  • Michael Steenhoek, Soy Transportation Coalition executive director
  • Jeff Zogg, hydrologist with National Weather Service  
  • Mauro Heck, Iowa City resident
  • Dennis Reese, retired IPR midday host and historian
  • Tim Walch, historian
  • CeCe Mitchell, Studio One host
River to River 2022 ElectionDonald TrumpChuck GrassleyMike Franken
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
