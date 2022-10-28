© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Axne seeks third congressional term and DeJear looks to unseat incumbent governor this midterm

Published October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
In a matter of days, voters will be choosing Iowa's next political leaders from county to federal races.

River to River host Ben Kieffer sits down with the Democratic candidates for Iowa's 3rd congressional district and governor, incumbent Representative Cindy Axne and Deirdre DeJear.

Starting with Axne he covers a range of issues including the economy and inflation, abortion, climate change and support for Ukraine.

Then he talks with DeJear about education, tax policy, mental health services and inflation, among other topics.

All of Iowa’s major party congressional candidates have been invited to share their views on River to River.

Guests:

  • Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa's 3rd congressional district
  • Deirdre DeJear, Democratic gubernatorial candidate
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
