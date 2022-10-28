Axne seeks third congressional term and DeJear looks to unseat incumbent governor this midterm
In a matter of days, voters will be choosing Iowa's next political leaders from county to federal races.
River to River host Ben Kieffer sits down with the Democratic candidates for Iowa's 3rd congressional district and governor, incumbent Representative Cindy Axne and Deirdre DeJear.
Starting with Axne he covers a range of issues including the economy and inflation, abortion, climate change and support for Ukraine.
Then he talks with DeJear about education, tax policy, mental health services and inflation, among other topics.
All of Iowa’s major party congressional candidates have been invited to share their views on River to River.
Guests:
- Cindy Axne, U.S. Representative for Iowa's 3rd congressional district
- Deirdre DeJear, Democratic gubernatorial candidate