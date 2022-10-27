New poll shows majority of Iowans hold unfavorable feelings toward Trump
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds 52% of Iowans now hold very or mostly unfavorable feelings toward former President Donald Trump.
Political analysts Sara Mitchell and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer on a politics day edition of River to River to discuss these findings and what they could mean for the midterm election less than two weeks away.
They also discuss Iowa's most competitive races, the latest from the Russian-Ukrainian war and Britain's newest prime minister, Rishi Sunak.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science, University of Iowa
- Wayne Moyer, professor of politics and chair of policy studies, Grinnell College