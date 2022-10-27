© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
New poll shows majority of Iowans hold unfavorable feelings toward Trump

Published October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds 52% of Iowans now hold very or mostly unfavorable feelings toward former President Donald Trump.

Political analysts Sara Mitchell and Wayne Moyer join host Ben Kieffer on a politics day edition of River to River to discuss these findings and what they could mean for the midterm election less than two weeks away.

They also discuss Iowa's most competitive races, the latest from the Russian-Ukrainian war and Britain's newest prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science, University of Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of politics and chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
