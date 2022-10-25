© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
University of Iowa study finds distinct brain networks associated with depression

Published October 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate running to topple incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra in Iowa’s 4th District, joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss climate change, education, eminent domain and more.

In the second half of the show, psychiatrist Nicholas Trapp is the lead author of a recent study from the University of Iowa that shows how brain injuries correlate with depression. Trapp joins the program to discuss its findings and treatment-resistant depression.

Guests:

  • Ryan Melton | Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative in Iowa's 4th district
  • Nicholas Trapp | MD, UI assistant professor of psychiatry and lead author of the study
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
