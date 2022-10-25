University of Iowa study finds distinct brain networks associated with depression

Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate running to topple incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra in Iowa’s 4th District, joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss climate change, education, eminent domain and more.

In the second half of the show, psychiatrist Nicholas Trapp is the lead author of a recent study from the University of Iowa that shows how brain injuries correlate with depression. Trapp joins the program to discuss its findings and treatment-resistant depression.

Guests:

