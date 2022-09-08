© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Congressional candidate ads hit Iowa airwaves as November nears

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As Iowa candidates dropped their latest political ads, some tried to highlight their roots in the state while others attacked perceived anti-Iowa comments.

River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Drake University political science professor Rachel Caufield and University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer to discuss the races as well as the latest news in the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Rachel Caufield, co-chair and professor in the department of Political Science, Drake University

Tags

River to River U.S. CongressU.S. SenateDonald TrumpChuck Grassley2022 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
