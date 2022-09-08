Congressional candidate ads hit Iowa airwaves as November nears
As Iowa candidates dropped their latest political ads, some tried to highlight their roots in the state while others attacked perceived anti-Iowa comments.
River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Drake University political science professor Rachel Caufield and University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer to discuss the races as well as the latest news in the FBI's investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Rachel Caufield, co-chair and professor in the department of Political Science, Drake University