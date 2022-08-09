The pandemic's competitive landscape for high school athletes

The pandemic has created a surplus of prospective college athletes, making slots on a college team more difficult to land for graduating high school students. Soccer player Justin Ancelet struggled to find the right program and enlisted help from an agent for prospective college athletes, a new niche industry born from the pandemic. Justin and his mom, Pam Ancelet, and his agent, Dan Rothert, join Ben Kieffer to discuss COVID-19’s impact on graduating athletes.

Later in the hour, director of the Institute of the Study of Youth Sports Dan Gould shares how the emphasis on the business of youth sports could be hurting young players and creating more inequity.

Guests:

