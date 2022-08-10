© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How 3D printers could be key to more affordable housing

Published August 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the future, Iowans could move into homes created with 3D printers. Founder and CEO of Alquist 3D Zack Mannheimer, also an Iowa Public Radio board member, shares how his company plans to make this future a reality. Mannheimer and River to River host Ben Keiffer are joined by Polk County Housing Trust Fund communications and outreach director Matt Hauge, who shares how housing affordability is impacting Iowans.

Later, The Gazette court reporter Trish Mehaffey talks about her reporting on a recent lawsuit against the Linn-Mar School District over its policies protecting transgender students. OneIowa director of policy and advocacy Keenan Crow discusses misconceptions surrounding the policy and their own journey coming out as non-binary.

Guests:

  • Zack Mannheimer, founder and CEO of Alquist 3D
  • Matt Hauge, communications and outreach director, Polk County Housing Trust Fund
  • Trish Mehaffey, courts reporter, The Gazette
  • Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy, OneIowa

Tags

River to River LGBTQHousingScienceTechnology
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content