How 3D printers could be key to more affordable housing

In the future, Iowans could move into homes created with 3D printers. Founder and CEO of Alquist 3D Zack Mannheimer, also an Iowa Public Radio board member, shares how his company plans to make this future a reality. Mannheimer and River to River host Ben Keiffer are joined by Polk County Housing Trust Fund communications and outreach director Matt Hauge, who shares how housing affordability is impacting Iowans.

Later, The Gazette court reporter Trish Mehaffey talks about her reporting on a recent lawsuit against the Linn-Mar School District over its policies protecting transgender students. OneIowa director of policy and advocacy Keenan Crow discusses misconceptions surrounding the policy and their own journey coming out as non-binary.

Guests:

