Republicans are leading in Iowa polls ahead of midterms

On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid join host Ben Kieffer to tackle a slate of state, national and world issues. The experts weigh in on the U.S. House passing legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, Sen. Joe Manchin’s capacity to block President Joe Biden’s agenda and developments from the January 6 committee. They also discuss the implications of Iowa polls showing Republicans favored in three out of four Congressional races, as well as the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race.

