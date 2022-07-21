Republicans are leading in Iowa polls ahead of midterms
Following the U.S. Supreme Court reversing the 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage amid fears that the court may revisit other cases.
On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid join host Ben Kieffer to tackle a slate of state, national and world issues. The experts weigh in on the U.S. House passing legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, Sen. Joe Manchin’s capacity to block President Joe Biden’s agenda and developments from the January 6 committee. They also discuss the implications of Iowa polls showing Republicans favored in three out of four Congressional races, as well as the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race.
Guests
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller Professor of Political Science, University of Iowa
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of Political Science, Iowa State University