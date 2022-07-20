© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Czech perspectives on the invasion of Ukraine

Published July 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Two Czech citizens in Iowa share their thoughts on the crisis in Ukraine, located just a day’s drive from their home.

Marek Sinagl moved to the U.S. from the Czech Republic in 2019 and lives in Iowa City with his wife and son. His friend Lubos Broz lives an hour outside of Prague and is visiting for a few weeks. Their homeland now hosts more than 350,000 Ukrainian refugees. Sinagl and Broz tell River to River host Ben Kieffer how their country is experiencing the crisis and adapting to provide for those fleeing the war.

Marek Sinagl, Lubos Broz
Danielle Gehr
/
Marek Sinagl, left, and Lubos Broz, right, post with River to River host Ben Kieffer. Sinagl and Broz and Czech citizens and friends. Sinagl is a resident of Iowa and Broz is visiting the state for a few weeks.

Later in the show, as Iowans die from accidental drownings, Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel provides information about the hazards of Iowa’s rivers and lakes.

Guests

  • Marek Sinagl, Czech citizen and Iowa resident
  • Lubos Broz, Czech citizen visiting Iowa
  • Brad Kunkel, Johnson County Sheriff

Tags

River to River UkraineIowa Rivers
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content