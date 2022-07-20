Czech perspectives on the invasion of Ukraine

Marek Sinagl moved to the U.S. from the Czech Republic in 2019 and lives in Iowa City with his wife and son. His friend Lubos Broz lives an hour outside of Prague and is visiting for a few weeks. Their homeland now hosts more than 350,000 Ukrainian refugees. Sinagl and Broz tell River to River host Ben Kieffer how their country is experiencing the crisis and adapting to provide for those fleeing the war.

Later in the show, as Iowans die from accidental drownings, Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel provides information about the hazards of Iowa’s rivers and lakes.

