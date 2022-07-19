'Thank You for Your Servitude' provides a peak into the Trump years through the eyes of GOP leaders

In his new book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, Mark Liebovich details how various GOP officials reacted to former President Donald Trump’s rise to power and how even his critics sought proximity to him to remain relevant. Liebovich joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss how Trump shook up the Republican party and where Iowa’s Republican senators fit in. He also shares his thoughts on what it would look like for new leadership to take power in the Republican and Democratic parties.

Later in the hour, the story of a couple who bought back a local Iowa paper. Amy Duncan and her husband purchased the Indianola Record-Herald from Gannett and will be approaching the business with a local focus. Journalist Elaine Godfrey wrote an article for The Atlantic, "What we lost when Gannett came to town," about how her hometown paper, The Burlington Hawkeye, was taken over by Gannett and how the media company operates when purchasing small papers.

Guests

