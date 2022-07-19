© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

'Thank You for Your Servitude' provides a peak into the Trump years through the eyes of GOP leaders

Published July 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Mark Liebovich's This Town was a number one New York Times bestseller. He shares insights from his latest book, which came out this month.

In his new book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission, Mark Liebovich details how various GOP officials reacted to former President Donald Trump’s rise to power and how even his critics sought proximity to him to remain relevant. Liebovich joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss how Trump shook up the Republican party and where Iowa’s Republican senators fit in. He also shares his thoughts on what it would look like for new leadership to take power in the Republican and Democratic parties.

Later in the hour, the story of a couple who bought back a local Iowa paper. Amy Duncan and her husband purchased the Indianola Record-Herald from Gannett and will be approaching the business with a local focus. Journalist Elaine Godfrey wrote an article for The Atlantic, "What we lost when Gannett came to town," about how her hometown paper, The Burlington Hawkeye, was taken over by Gannett and how the media company operates when purchasing small papers.

Guests

  • Mark Leibovich, author and staff writer, The Atlantic
  • Amy Duncan, owner, Indianola Record-Herald
  • Elaine Godfrey, staff writer, The Atlantic

Tags

2022 Donald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
