Legal scholars discuss U.S. Supreme Court's EPA ruling

This month, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on cases regarding women's reproductive health, immigration, crimes committed on Native American lands, religion in public life and Second Amendment rights.

River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses recent major decisions made by the Court with legal scholars Sally Frank of Drake University and Todd Pettys of the University of Iowa, including the most recent ruling that limits the Biden Administration's ability to combat climate change. They also discuss Thursday's official retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer and the swearing in of his replacement, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Guests

