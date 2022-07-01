© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Legal scholars discuss U.S. Supreme Court's EPA ruling

Published July 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A ruling Thursday morning from the U.S. Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to restrict power plant emissions.

This month, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on cases regarding women's reproductive health, immigration, crimes committed on Native American lands, religion in public life and Second Amendment rights.

River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses recent major decisions made by the Court with legal scholars Sally Frank of Drake University and Todd Pettys of the University of Iowa, including the most recent ruling that limits the Biden Administration's ability to combat climate change. They also discuss Thursday's official retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer and the swearing in of his replacement, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Guests

  • Sally Frank, professor of Law, Drake University
  • Todd Pettys, professor of Law, University of Iowa

Tags

River to River Border crisisEnvironmentclimate changeimmigrationAbortion
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content