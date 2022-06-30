© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The latest revelations from the Jan. 6 committee

Published June 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists join Ben Kieffer to analyze the latest testimony in the January 6 hearings.

Recent testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided insight into former President Donald Trump’s temperament and actions when supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the recent hearing with political science professors Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Scott Peters of the University of Northern Iowa.

They also talk about Gov. Kim Reynolds asking a district court to reinstate Iowa's "fetal heartbeat," law in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that leaves regulation of abortion up to the states.

Guests

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
  • Scott Peters, political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
