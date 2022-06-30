The latest revelations from the Jan. 6 committee

Recent testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided insight into former President Donald Trump’s temperament and actions when supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the recent hearing with political science professors Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Scott Peters of the University of Northern Iowa.

They also talk about Gov. Kim Reynolds asking a district court to reinstate Iowa's "fetal heartbeat," law in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that leaves regulation of abortion up to the states.

