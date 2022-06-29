© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A lack of support and political pressure drive an Iowa teacher to leave his job

Published June 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Fairfield educator speaks out on his decision to leave his post as hundreds of others resigned from positions across the state last spring.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer taps into a few ongoing topics in Iowa. First, IPR reporter Grant Gerlock gives an update on the three Iowa Supreme Court nominees that have been chosen by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

Then, he chats with Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta about how Iowa's neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and new abortion restrictions that may come from the state legislature.

One former educator from Fairfield, recently featured in The Gazette, shares his story of leaving the classroom. He's among hundreds of other teachers the state has lost this past year.

We also listen back to a conversation with Corey Dion Lewis about "The Health Project Podcast," launched in May of 2020, which tackles issues of health equity, diversity and literacy in conversations with top healthcare professionals.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, Des Moines and Central Iowa reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Linh Ta, Axios Des Moines reporter
  • Gregory Wickenkamp, former Fairfield social studies teacher
  • Corey Dion Lewis, clinical health coach in Des Moines and host of "The Healthy Project Podcast"

Tags

River to River HealthAbortionIowa Supreme CourtTeaching
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content