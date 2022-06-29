A lack of support and political pressure drive an Iowa teacher to leave his job

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer taps into a few ongoing topics in Iowa. First, IPR reporter Grant Gerlock gives an update on the three Iowa Supreme Court nominees that have been chosen by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

Then, he chats with Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta about how Iowa's neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and new abortion restrictions that may come from the state legislature.

One former educator from Fairfield, recently featured in The Gazette, shares his story of leaving the classroom. He's among hundreds of other teachers the state has lost this past year.

We also listen back to a conversation with Corey Dion Lewis about "The Health Project Podcast," launched in May of 2020, which tackles issues of health equity, diversity and literacy in conversations with top healthcare professionals.

Guests:

