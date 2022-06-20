Franken's chances, Jan. 6 committee's case and more from Pints and Politics

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this Pints and Politics edition of River to River with The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They speak with panelists about their questions coming out of Iowa's primary election and the extent to which Iowans are tuned in to the January 6 committee meetings.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette. It was recorded in front of a live audience on Thursday, June 16 at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids.

The next Pints and Politics event will be on Thursday, August 18 at C.S.P.S Hall.

Guests:

