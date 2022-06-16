© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Finding a bipartisan solution to gun violence

Published June 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Political science professors Wayne Moyer and Donna Hoffman join River to River host Ben Kieffer in a conversation about gun legislation. A bipartisan group of senators has reached a deal on a bill, and listeners weigh-in on if the proposal is enough of a response to mass shootings. Guests also unpack revelations from the Jan. 6 hearings, the 50th anniversary of Watergate and what a post-Roe v. Wade Iowa could look like as the final U.S. Supreme Court ruling looms.

Guests

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and Professor of Political Science Grinnell College
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science University of Northern Iowa
River to River
