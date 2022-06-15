An NPR investigation raises concerns over lead shot in donated deer meat

Iowa hunters donate approximately 3,500 deer carcasses a year. Known as the Help US Stop Hunger, or HUSH, program the venison goes to food banks in the state providing a much-needed protein source, a seasonal option at a time when grocery budgets are under strain.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Samantha Horton about how minimal regulatory requirements around the program have raised some concerns from experts. We hear from a food pantry director, a food sanitation expert and a scientist who studies the prevalence of lead in programs like HUSH.

Guests:

