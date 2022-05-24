IPR investigation finds issues with notification requirements in property disputes

Imagine scrolling through Zillow and finding your house — the one you own — listed for sale by someone else. This was the reality for a Marshalltown family that almost lost their home without their knowledge.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer returns to his conversation with IPR's Kassidy Arena about her reporting on this case in Marshalltown and the Iowa law that allowed a house title to be changed over to a stranger.

Also this hour, relisten to Ben's conversation with presidential historian Tim Walch about historic firsts at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The story on quiet title was done in conjunction with the Midwest Newsroom, an investigative journalism collaboration including IPR, KCUR 89.3, Nebraska Public Media News, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

The first segment of this show first aired on February 10, 2022. The second segment first aired on February 8, 2022.

