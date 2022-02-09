© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
A look at historic firsts that have diversified the U.S. Supreme Court

Published February 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
President Joe Biden will soon nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and presidential historian Tim Walch look back at other historic firsts for the U.S. Supreme Court and how it has evolved in recent decades from a court made up exclusively of white males. Also in the podcast, IPR’s Natalie Krebs talks about mental health challenges for Iowans during this pandemic and we explore the heart of matter itself with recently honored Iowa State University astrophysicist James Vary.

Guests:

  • James Vary, professor of physics and astronomy, Iowa State University
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum

Mental Health COVID-19 Health History SCOTUS Science
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
