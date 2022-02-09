A look at historic firsts that have diversified the U.S. Supreme Court

President Joe Biden will soon nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and presidential historian Tim Walch look back at other historic firsts for the U.S. Supreme Court and how it has evolved in recent decades from a court made up exclusively of white males. Also in the podcast, IPR’s Natalie Krebs talks about mental health challenges for Iowans during this pandemic and we explore the heart of matter itself with recently honored Iowa State University astrophysicist James Vary.

Guests:

