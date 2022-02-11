Investigation finds issues with notification requirements in property disputes

Imagine scrolling through Zillow and finding your house — the one you own — listed for sale by someone else. This was the reality for a Marshalltown family that almost lost their home without their knowledge.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR's Kassidy Arena about her reporting on this case in Marshalltown and the Iowa law that allowed a house title to be changed over to a stranger.

This story comes from the Midwest Newsroom, an investigative journalism collaboration including IPR, KCUR 89.3, Nebraska Public Media News, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

Then, economist Peter Orazem offers an economic outlook for the state and country.

Guests:

