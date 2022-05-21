Analyzing "suicide by cop" cases in Iowa and their implications for the future of law enforcement

So-called “suicide by cop” incidents happen when a person in crisis wants to die at the hands of police. Listen back to River to River host Ben Kiffer's conversation with Erin Jordan of the Cedar Rapids Gazette about her analysis of these cases in Iowa.

Later, Michelle Voss of the University of Iowa shares how cognitive and physical exercise can protect the brain from the adverse effects of aging and age-related cognitive decline.

This show's first segment aired on November 29, 2021. The second segment first aired on November 31, 2021.

