River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Analyzing "suicide by cop" cases in Iowa and their implications for the future of law enforcement

Published May 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Listen back to conversations on "suicide by cop" in Iowa and the relationship between physical activity and cognitive ability.

So-called “suicide by cop” incidents happen when a person in crisis wants to die at the hands of police. Listen back to River to River host Ben Kiffer's conversation with Erin Jordan of the Cedar Rapids Gazette about her analysis of these cases in Iowa.

Later, Michelle Voss of the University of Iowa shares how cognitive and physical exercise can protect the brain from the adverse effects of aging and age-related cognitive decline.

This show's first segment aired on November 29, 2021. The second segment first aired on November 31, 2021.

Guests:

  • Erin Jordan, investigative reporter, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids
  • Michelle Voss, associate professor of psychology and brain sciences at the University of Iowa

Police and Law Enforcement Crime Criminal Justice Neuroscience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
