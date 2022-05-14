© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How an addiction physician became a psychiatric patient himself

Published May 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Listen back to how a newly minted M.D. in a psychiatry residency program became a psychiatric patient himself.

On this episode of River to River, return to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with addiction physician Dr. Carl Erik Fisher. In his 2022 book The Urge: Our History of Addiction Fisher explores the nature of addiction throughout history, as well as his own journey with addiction.

Also this hour, the director of the Ames Laboratory, Adam Schwartz talks about the national laboratory at Iowa State University turning 75. Schwartz tells us about the Ames Laboratory's founding and their latest research.

This show was first produced on January 20, 2022.

Guests:

  • Dr. Carl Erik Fisher, author, "The Urge: Our History of Addiction"
  • Adam Schwartz, director, Ames Laboratory

Tags

River to River Books & ReadingAddictionMental Healthdrug use & abusedrugs
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content