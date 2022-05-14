How an addiction physician became a psychiatric patient himself

On this episode of River to River, return to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with addiction physician Dr. Carl Erik Fisher. In his 2022 book The Urge: Our History of Addiction Fisher explores the nature of addiction throughout history, as well as his own journey with addiction.

Also this hour, the director of the Ames Laboratory, Adam Schwartz talks about the national laboratory at Iowa State University turning 75. Schwartz tells us about the Ames Laboratory's founding and their latest research.

This show was first produced on January 20, 2022.

Guests:

