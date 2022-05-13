Rising costs strain rural school budgets

School buses run on diesel gasoline. Cafeteria salad bars run on cubed ham. Iowans run on ranch dressing. And in all cases, costs are going up. This puts schools — particularly rural schools — in a bind.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR's Kendall Crawford about her reporting on three western Iowa school districts and their trouble keeping up with rising prices.

Also this hour, The Gazette's Erin Jordan explains why a Cedar Rapids woman is on the hook to pay for a roof that she allegedly already cut a check for. Meteorologist Mike Fowle describes why summer seemed to come so fast. The Gazette's Grace King talks about a meeting Gov. Kim Reynolds had with Linn-Mar School District parents. And last, IPR Studio One's Mark Simmet with new music from Trombone Shorty and a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover of Bob Dylan.

Guests:

