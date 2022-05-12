© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Senate vote is for political purposes

Published May 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
The U.S. Senate failed to approve the Women's Health Protection Act Wednesday, in a Democrat-led effort to codify protections for abortion rights. The bill was not expected to win approval and the vote fell along party lines with all Democrats except Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting 'yes' and all Republicans voting 'no.'

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer about why Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up the measure, knowing he didn't have enough votes to pass it. They also discuss other political news of the week.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
