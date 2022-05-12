Senate vote is for political purposes

The U.S. Senate failed to approve the Women's Health Protection Act Wednesday, in a Democrat-led effort to codify protections for abortion rights. The bill was not expected to win approval and the vote fell along party lines with all Democrats except Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia voting 'yes' and all Republicans voting 'no.'

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer about why Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up the measure, knowing he didn't have enough votes to pass it. They also discuss other political news of the week.

Guests:

