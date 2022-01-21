How an addiction physician became a psychiatric patient himself

On this episode of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks to an addiction physician who faced his own struggle. Dr. Carl Erik Fisher is the author of "The Urge: Our History of Addiction." In the book, Dr. Fisher writes about how he went from being a new MD in a psychiatry residency program to becoming a psychiatric patient himself. He also explores the nature of addiction throughout history.

Later in the podcast, the director of the Ames Laboratory, Adam Schwartz talks about the national laboratory at Iowa State University turning 75. Schwartz tells us about the Ames Laboratory's founding and their latest research.

Guests:

