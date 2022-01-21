© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How an addiction physician became a psychiatric patient himself

Published January 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks to an addiction physician who faced his own struggle. Dr. Carl Erik Fisher is the author of "The Urge: Our History of Addiction." In the book, Dr. Fisher writes about how he went from being a new MD in a psychiatry residency program to becoming a psychiatric patient himself. He also explores the nature of addiction throughout history.

Later in the podcast, the director of the Ames Laboratory, Adam Schwartz talks about the national laboratory at Iowa State University turning 75. Schwartz tells us about the Ames Laboratory's founding and their latest research.

Guests:

  • Dr. Carl Erik Fisher, author, "The Urge: Our History of Addiction"
  • Adam Schwartz, director, Ames Laboratory

Tags

River to River River to RiverMental HealthScience NewsIowa
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez