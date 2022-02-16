Brain Food: Diet's Role in Preventing Conditions like Dementia

The human brain has substantially different dietary needs than other organs, and new research suggests that diet may play a large role in the development of dementia, obesity, and even the ability to sleep.

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks with neuroscientist and nutritionist Lisa Mosconi, whose book, Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power, explains how diet affects brainpower and health.

This episode was originally produced March 6, 2018

Guests:

