Brain Food: Diet's Role in Preventing Conditions like Dementia
“I understand it’s expensive and I understand it’s not practical, but from a scientific perspective," said author Lisa Mosconi, "the nutritional composition of caviar is a fantastic complement to whatever nutrients your brain needs for health and cognitive fitness.”
The human brain has substantially different dietary needs than other organs, and new research suggests that diet may play a large role in the development of dementia, obesity, and even the ability to sleep.
On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer talks with neuroscientist and nutritionist Lisa Mosconi, whose book, Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power, explains how diet affects brainpower and health.
This episode was originally produced March 6, 2018
Guests:
- Lisa Mosconi, neuroscientist, nutritionist and author of Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power
- Patrick Schlievert, professor and head of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa