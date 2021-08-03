New Discoveries And The Story Of Ripple Bus

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with University of Iowa's Jasper Halekas about his new discoveries about the sun’s electric field. Also, Iowa State University's Andrew Somerville discusses new evidence that suggests the first humans may have arrived in North America nearly 20,000 years earlier than originally thought.

More: Iowa City man outfits bus for two-year trip across America. While ostensively a trip to gain research, it's also a chance for his oldest child to leave the nest.

Later on, listeners meet an Iowa family who plans to travel North America in their school bus home for the next two years.

Guests:

