© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa legislative leaders lay out priorities on the opening day of the session

Published January 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers gaveled in the 2022 legislative session at the state Capitol today. IPR Statehouse Reporter Katarina Sostaic joins host Ben Kieffer on this episode of River to River for a conversation with legislative leaders about their plans and priorities in the weeks to come.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR Statehouse reporter
  • Pat Grassley, House Speaker
  • Jack Whitver, Senate Majority Leader
  • Jennifer Konfrst, House Minority Leader
  • Zach Wahls, Senate Minority Leader

Tags

River to River River to RiverTaxesWorkforce2022 Legislative SessionEducation FundingChild Care
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content