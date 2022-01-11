Iowa legislative leaders lay out priorities on the opening day of the session
Iowa lawmakers gaveled in the 2022 legislative session at the state Capitol today. IPR Statehouse Reporter Katarina Sostaic joins host Ben Kieffer on this episode of River to River for a conversation with legislative leaders about their plans and priorities in the weeks to come.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, IPR Statehouse reporter
- Pat Grassley, House Speaker
- Jack Whitver, Senate Majority Leader
- Jennifer Konfrst, House Minority Leader
- Zach Wahls, Senate Minority Leader