They’re good in salads, and you might enjoy them in a juice cocktail, but Thanksgiving is when Americans consume 80 million pounds of cranberries. On this episode, Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Randall Vos about what it takes to grow cranberries.

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