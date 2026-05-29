Grow with the flow

When you flip through the pages of your favorite garden catalog, your eye might be caught by any number of new varieties of your favorite plants. All of the new plants at your garden center or in that garden catalog have to be tried and tested before they make it to market. Horticulturist Jessie Liebenguth of Reiman Gardens joins the show to talk about how new plant varieties are tested, and we'll find out about some of her favorites.

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