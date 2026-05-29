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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Grow with the flow

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you flip through the pages of your favorite garden catalog, your eye might be caught by any number of new varieties of your favorite plants. All of the new plants at your garden center or in that garden catalog have to be tried and tested before they make it to market. Horticulturist Jessie Liebenguth of Reiman Gardens joins the show to talk about how new plant varieties are tested, and we'll find out about some of her favorites.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jessie Liebenguth, horticulturist, Reiman Gardens
Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman