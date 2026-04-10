Get a thrillium from trillium

The earliest blossoms of spring have already arrived, but it’s not too soon to think about the next wave.

Iowa State University Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes talk about columbine, lungwort, bleeding heart and their other favorite spring blooming perennials.

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Guests:

