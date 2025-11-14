© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Berry good winter prep

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We’re still enjoying the best of apple season, but it’s also time to start thinking ahead to next year’s berries. Iowa State horticulturist Randall Vos joins to talk about preparing strawberry beds and bramble plants for winter.

We talk about when and how to mulch strawberries, how to deal with winter damage and disease in brambles and what gardeners should know about pruning and protecting berries before cold weather arrives.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Fruits and VegetablesHort DayGardeningHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content