Berry good winter prep

We’re still enjoying the best of apple season, but it’s also time to start thinking ahead to next year’s berries. Iowa State horticulturist Randall Vos joins to talk about preparing strawberry beds and bramble plants for winter.

We talk about when and how to mulch strawberries, how to deal with winter damage and disease in brambles and what gardeners should know about pruning and protecting berries before cold weather arrives.

