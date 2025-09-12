© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Mighty morphing flower rangers

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
The annuals that brighten up our yards and gardens in the summer months often start looking a little long in the tooth this time of year – which means it’s time for cool season annuals to come to the rescue. Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist, talks about some of his favorites and how to help them thrive.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
