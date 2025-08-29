© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Wait until the time is ripe to harvest your fruit

By Dani Gehr,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you start to see fruit in the garden, it's exciting! But it is also a practice in patience. You have to wait until that fruit is just right.

Dani Gehr, filling in for Charity Nebbe, talks with Iowa State University horticulture extension specialist Randall Vos about how to determine when apples, peaches, melons and more are ripe for the picking. He’ll share how to harvest fruit in the garden and how to adjust the harvest based on when you plan to enjoy the fruits of your labor. He also explains why you should eat the "ugly" fruit first.

Guest:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture field specialist, commercial fruit crops, ISU Extension
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
