Wait until the time is ripe to harvest your fruit

When you start to see fruit in the garden, it's exciting! But it is also a practice in patience. You have to wait until that fruit is just right.

Dani Gehr, filling in for Charity Nebbe, talks with Iowa State University horticulture extension specialist Randall Vos about how to determine when apples, peaches, melons and more are ripe for the picking. He’ll share how to harvest fruit in the garden and how to adjust the harvest based on when you plan to enjoy the fruits of your labor. He also explains why you should eat the "ugly" fruit first.

