© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Eat salad from the garden year-round by extending the season in your garden

Published November 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Even as the snow starts to fly across Iowa, there are some gardeners and farmers who are still managing to grow delicious veggies under cover.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius about the techniques he uses in his own home garden to grow salad greens, herbs and some root vegetables year-round. Fillius also talks about his favorites of the new vegetable varieties appearing in the pages of this year's garden catalogs.

Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to help answer your gardening questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content