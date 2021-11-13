Eat salad from the garden year-round by extending the season in your garden

Even as the snow starts to fly across Iowa, there are some gardeners and farmers who are still managing to grow delicious veggies under cover.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius about the techniques he uses in his own home garden to grow salad greens, herbs and some root vegetables year-round. Fillius also talks about his favorites of the new vegetable varieties appearing in the pages of this year's garden catalogs.

Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to help answer your gardening questions.

Guests:

