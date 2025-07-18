The ultimate power plants
What if a field full of solar panels could also support a field full of crops? Horticulturists join the conversation to discuss agrivoltaic research from Iowa State University, including growing vegetables, fruit crops and raising bees for honey production.
Guests:
- Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture and fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University
- Matt O'Neal, professor of etymology, Iowa State University