Better than all the pest
We all know that insects are essential for a healthy ecosystem. We also know that the plants in our landscape create habitat for insects — and yet it can be hard not to see some insects as pests.
On today's Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturist Jeff Iles and entomologist Laura Iles about how insects and landscape plants can peacefully coexist.
Guests:
- Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center