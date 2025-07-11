© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Better than all the pest

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We all know that insects are essential for a healthy ecosystem. We also know that the plants in our landscape create habitat for insects — and yet it can be hard not to see some insects as pests.

On today's Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturist Jeff Iles and entomologist Laura Iles about how insects and landscape plants can peacefully coexist.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
Garden Variety HorticultureHort DayGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
