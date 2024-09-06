© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Advice for hard-core apple lovers

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published September 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Pumpkin spice may be all over the place right now, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple.

We are falling for apples with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our  Garden Variety newsletter. Check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast, for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety Hort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content