Advice for hard-core apple lovers
Pumpkin spice may be all over the place right now, but one of the best flavors of fall in Iowa is a crisp, sweet, locally grown apple.
We are falling for apples with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack.
To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. Check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast, for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.
Guests:
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of fruit production, Iowa State University