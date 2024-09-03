© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

BONUS: Don’t fear the Ghost Plant

By Natalie Dunlap,
Charity Nebbe
Published September 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Host Charity Nebbe recently discovered a strange white plant while walking in the woods. Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, joins this bonus episode of Garden Variety to explain why Indian Pipe, also known at the Ghost Plant, has a unique look, and the conditions they appear in — so that maybe you can find some near you!

Guest:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Related Content