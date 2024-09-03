BONUS: Don’t fear the Ghost Plant

Host Charity Nebbe recently discovered a strange white plant while walking in the woods. Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, joins this bonus episode of Garden Variety to explain why Indian Pipe, also known at the Ghost Plant, has a unique look, and the conditions they appear in — so that maybe you can find some near you!

Guest:



Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

