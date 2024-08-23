© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Unwelcome beehavior

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published August 23, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

During the summer months, a bee may buzz by as you sip on something sweet. Entomologist Laura Iles of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center joins the program to explain the role that bees play, they may be pesky, but the insects have an integral role in pollinating your garden.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
