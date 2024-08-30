© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Plentiful perennials

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT
Prairie sunflowers, rattlesnake master, ironweed — late summer is a perfect time to enjoy native plants in bloom. DNR Forester Mark Vitosh and ISU Professor of Horticulture, Cindy Haynes share what native perennials are in full bloom in August and September.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
