Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Garden Variety

BONUS: Pondering our pollinators

By Natalie Dunlap,
Caitlin TroutmanCharity Nebbe
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:23 PM CDT
In this bonus episode of Garden Variety, we discuss how storms impact our pollinators and how the smallest creatures can be weather resilient. Plus, our experts explain why we haven't seen as many monarch butterflies in the garden this year.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our  Garden Variety newsletter. Check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast, for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Adam Janke, associate professor, extension wildlife specialist, Iowa State University
  • Zach Schumm, director of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
